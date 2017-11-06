Second-round state football playoff game sites announced

The Ohio High School Athletic Association has announced pairings and host sites for the next round of the state football playoffs, and all area teams that advanced will have a bit of traveling to do on Friday.

The announced game sites are as follows (all games start at 7:30 p.m. Friday):

McComb and Pandora-Gilboa will play at Napoleon’s Charles Buckenmeyer Stadium in a Division VII, Region 26 semifinal match-up

Liberty-Benton will travel to Defiance’s Fred Brown Athletic Complex to meet Hicksville in one Division VI, Region 22 game

In the other Region 22 game, Carey will make the long trip to Morrow County, where they will play Jeromesville Hillsdale at Marengo Highland’s Fishburn Field at Covrett Stadium

Findlay’s Donnell Stadium will be host to a game as well: a Division V match-up between Archbold and Marion Pleasant.

Comments

comments