Clean-up continues after storms spread damage across area

Clean-up is continuing across Findlay and Hancock County after powerful storms, possibly producing a tornado or two across northwestern Ohio, damaged parts of the area.

National Weather Service crews are headed to Findlay to survey damage and make an official determination on whether the city was hit by a tornado, or if the damage was caused by straight-line winds. Crews were also headed to Sandusky County near Castalia after reports of a tornado there.

Among the businesses in Findlay damaged by yesterday’s storm is Miller’s Meats on West Trenton Avenue. The store’s Facebook page says no one was injured, but due to damage to the store, it will be closed until further notice.

Also closed today are GER Mongolian Grill, 1123 W. Trenton Ave., and Ralphie’s Sports Eatery, 730 W. Trenton Ave., which both sustained damage yesterday.

The traffic light at Trenton Avenue and North Main Street is out; treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Findlay City Schools are closed today so that school buildings can be inspected. Windows were blown out in Findlay High School’s interior courtyard, Findlay Superintendent Ed Kurt said on Sunday, and the roof was damaged. Social media reports also indicated trees were blown over at Glenwood Middle School.

An evacuation for Highland Estates, near Melrose and Crystal avenues, has been lifted after a gas leak was repaired.

AEP Ohio is currently expecting power in western Ohio to be restored by 3 p.m., except for the Tiffin area, where damage is more extensive. Tiffin Mayor Aaron Montz says damage was widespread across the south end of his city, and that Hedges Boyer Park is closed indefinitely.

Findlay’s green waste site will have extended hours this week to accommodate storm clean-up. The hours are: Today, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to Friday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, from a 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

West Foulke Avenue is closed between North Cory and North Main streets due to storm damage clean-up and repairs.

