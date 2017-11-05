UPDATE: Wind damage reported in north Findlay

A thunderstorm with strong straight-line winds which rolled through Findlay Sunday afternoon damaged several buildings and residences on the city’s north side.

A shelter was set up at 50 North for those affected by the storm, and Findlay City Schools will be closed Monday so damage there can be inspected.

“We’ve had a significant amount of damage on the north side of Findlay — businesses, homes and utilities,” Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik said.

Highland Estates, a mobile home park near Melrose and Crystal avenues, was evacuated due to several gas leaks, according to Mihalik.

Around 4 p.m., the city “received several calls of significant damage on the north side of Findlay,” and at 4:09 p.m. the city received a call about an unconfirmed tornado touchdown at Highland Estates, according to a news release issued by the city at 6 p.m.

This prompted the activation of tornado sirens in the city.

However, the National Weather Service received no reports of tornadoes touching down in Findlay from trained spotters.

No injuries were reported, but buildings including Ralphie’s Sports Eatery on West Trenton Avenue and GER Mongolian Grill, near the Trenton Avenue Walmart, were damaged.

Winds tore the front off Ralphie’s Sports Eatery, and windows were blown out at GER Mongolian Grill.

Additional damage was reported at a mobile home park on West Trenton Avenue, where several mobile homes were damaged or destroyed; near Tall Timbers on Bright Road, where at least one trailer was thrown by winds; at an apartment complex on the north end of Findlay; near Crystal and Melrose avenues; and near Arcadia.

Uprooted trees blocked West Foulke Avenue between Main and Morey. One tree fell across a power line. Trees were also damaged along Broad Avenue.

Emergency crews, the city’s Public Works Department and the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency are coordinating a response to the damage.

An assessment will be conducted Monday to determine the extent of the damage and what resources are needed in response, Mihalik said.

She asked that people not drive around the damaged areas, as “that is complicating things for our first responders.”

At Findlay High School, windows were blown out in the interior courtyard, said Findlay Superintendent Ed Kurt, and the roof was damaged.

Trees also came down in the high school courtyard, with one crushing a greenhouse, he said.

The auxiliary gym roof “didn’t seem real stable,” so it will be inspected today, Kurt said. He added that heating and cooling units on the roof were picked up and damaged during the storm.

The district will “use (today) to make sure everything’s safe and get everything safe,” Kurt said.

He said four or five poles at the baseball field came down, with one hitting Millstream Career Center and stripping bricks off the wall.

The bleachers at the field “were just picked up and slammed down,” Kurt said.

As of 6:15 p.m., more than 2,800 customers in the Findlay-Hancock County area were without power.

According to AEP Ohio’s outage map, 2,465 customers were affected in the Findlay area as of 6:15 p.m.

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative reported 272 customers without power in Hancock County as of 6:15 p.m.

As of 6:15 p.m., smaller outages were reported in Fostoria, Vanlue, Bluffton and Ada.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported a barn was destroyed at Ohio 235 and Hancock County 27 in Orange Township, 8 miles south-southwest of Rawson, at 4:10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The sheriff’s office said other storm damage was reported throughout the county. In Arcadia, power was out to a portion of the village.

“A lot of trees are down,” Arcadia Mayor Matt Tesnow said Sunday evening as storm damage was being assessed.

The Washington Township Fire Department was responding to power lines downed in the village.

Siding was torn off Kathy’s Korner Restaurant, according to the mayor.

More details will be reported as they become available.

