UPDATE: AEP, Hancock-Wood reporting power outages

Posted On Sun. Nov 5th, 2017
About 750 customers in the Findlay-Hancock County area remain without power late Sunday night as a result of a thunderstorm which rolled through the area late Sunday afternoon.

AEP Ohio reports 669 customers still without power at 10:45 p.m., and Hancock-Wood reports 75 customers without power in the county.  According to AEP’s website, power should be restored to all  of its customers by 3 p.m. Monday.

Earlier in the evening, the utility companies reported as many as 2,600 customers in the Findlay-Hancock County area were without power.

 

As of 9 p.m., smaller outages were reported in Fostoria, Bluffton, Ada and Forest.

In the Tiffin area, 1,860 customers are without power, AEP said.

Hancock-Wood Electric Cooperative reported that 167 customers are without power in the southern part of Hancock County.

 

