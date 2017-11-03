Gibbons dismisses Mandel as unready for Senate, unable to beat Brown

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mike Gibbons dismissed his GOP opponent Josh Mandel today as unable to beat Democratic incumbent Sherrod Brown in 2018, and not ready for the Senate.

“I don’t think the guy can win,” Gibbons said in an interview with Courier editors. “Frankly I don’t think the guy’s ready for the U.S. Senate.”

Mandel, the state treasurer, is the “presumptive” Republican nominee to challenge Brown in 2018, Gibbons said.

Gibbons, 65, said party leaders in his native Cuyahoga County tried to talk him out of running. But too much is at stake for the country, and Mandel, 40, is not up to the moment, according to Gibbons, a career investment banker.

“I like Josh. He’s a good kid,” Gibbons said. “But I don’t think you can graduate from school with a degree in communications, start running for office and raise money for the next election — this is his seventh election — and know anything about what this country needs.”

Gibbons said his business experience has equipped him to help solve the nation’s economic, health care, defense and other concerns.

“I’ve spent my life working with business owners across the country, across the world, doing the most important transactions those companies have ever engaged in. Large, billion-dollar companies,” said Gibbons, who is senior managing director of Brown Gibbons Lang & Co., Cleveland. “They’ve hired me, they’ve hired my firm. We built our firm into — according to a recent industry survey — one of the four most-recognized names in middle market investment banking in the United States.”

Gibbons was a co-chair for President Donald Trump’s Ohio fundraising efforts in the 2016 campaign, and calls Trump’s agenda important, even if he disagrees with Trump’s “incendiary” words and use of Twitter.

He praised Trump’s “hard line” toward North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and efforts to repeal President Barack Obama’s health care law, among other things.

Trump is “doing a great job with North Korea,” Gibbons said. “Call (Kim Jong Un) rocketman, I’m sure I probably would not have done that. But it seems to be working.”

“He’s gotten China to cooperate for the first time. China is responding to Donald Trump,” Gibbons said. “They never responded to George Bush. They didn’t respond to Bill Clinton. They didn’t respond to Barack Obama certainly.”

China’s leaders viewed Trump’s predecessors as weak and unwilling to use force, he said.

“I’m not sure Donald Trump is going to do what he says he’s going to do, but people are worried he might,” Gibbons said.

Trump has given North Korea, China and the rest of the world the impression that he is unpredictable.

“And it seems to be working,” Gibbons said.

Gibbons not only wants to repeal the health care law passed while Obama was president, he wants to completely remove the federal government from health care and its financing.

“We pay twice as much as the rest of the industrialized world for medical procedures and it’s because of government involvement,” he said.

