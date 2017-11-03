Crowd attends funeral for 5 Fostoria fire victims

BASCOM — A crowded Hopewell-Loudon High School gym in Bascom was full of love Friday afternoon for a five-member Fostoria family who tragically lost their lives last week when their Ohio 18 home burned.

Friends of the family came together to remember and pay their respects to James Rainey, 46; Jodi Depinet-Rainey, 41; Austin Rainey, 19; Cody Rainey, 15; and Jessica Rainey, 7.

As family, friends and co-workers walked through the doors of the building, they saw pictures of the Rainey family interspersed with flowers, memory stones and throw blankets.

Many wore #RAINEYSTRONG T-shirts.

The Rev. David Culp of St. John’s United Church of Christ described each member of the family, remembering the impact they had on him as members of the church. He said their love for each other, family and faith burned bright.

Culp said he quickly became friends with Jodi Rainey, who worked for the Seneca County Opportunity Center and supported the special Olympics as well as 4-H. She “always had a smile on her face,” he said.

James Rainey he described as a “man’s man,” who worked at Mennel Milling and farmed.

Jessica Rainey was a smart, active child, according to Culp, and Cody Rainey was a “wonderful, wonderful kid” with lots of enthusiasm and aspirations.

Culp said Austin Rainey, who he knew for years, had many achievements from FFA to 4-H, and was a cadet with the Bascom Joint Fire District. He was just weeks away from taking the firefighter test.

The Rainey family lost their lives when their house at 10331 W. Ohio 18 caught fire in the middle of the night on Oct. 26.

The fire was reported around 3:46 a.m. By the time the first units responded to the scene, authorities said the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Fire investigators were not able to pinpoint the cause and origin of the fire. The cause was ruled undetermined.

Investigators could not rule out electrical- or heating-related sources as possible causes. They were able to determine the fire originated on the first floor of the home on the south side.

Seven fire departments battled the blaze, including Bascom, Fostoria, New Riegel, Kansas, Old Fort, Bloomville and Attica.

Several of those departments were present during Friday’s funeral services.

Fire departments then led the funeral procession from the gym to St. John’s Cemetery in Fostoria.

Memorials may be made to F.A.C.T. (Financial Assistance for Cancer Treatment), the Special Olympics, the Hopewell-Loudon band, Seneca County Junior Fair Board, or the Rainey-Depinet Memorial Fund at any Old Fort Bank.

Comments

comments