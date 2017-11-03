Commissioners to file state complaint over robocall

The Hancock County commissioners will file a complaint with the state Ethics Commission over a Thursday night robocall that urged county residents to vote “no” on any new taxes. The robocall inaccurately claimed that the Hancock County commissioners had voted themselves a pay raise.

In a brief news conference Friday morning, county Prosecutor Phil Riegle said the person, or persons, behind the robocall “is either ignorant of the law or downright misleading people” by telling people that the commissioners had given themselves a raise.

County officials became aware of the robocall Thursday night during a public forum about Issue 4, which will be decided by voters on Tuesday’s ballot.

The proposed 0.25 percent, 20-year sales tax would generate $3.1 million to $3.5 million annually to fund construction of a new county building for probate/juvenile court and other county offices, construction of a county jail expansion, and upgrades to other county buildings.

During Friday’s press conference, Riegle said elected officials’ salaries are determined by the state, according to state law, and raises can only go into effect during a new term.

Elected county officials cannot grant themselves a pay raise at any time, Riegle said.

Commissioner Brian Robertson read a statement Friday on behalf of the commissioners. He noted that he wrote an “op-ed” column in last Saturday’s Courier that outlined 10 data-driven points, none of which were addressed in the brief robocall.

“Do we want a safe and drug-free community, or are we going to let inmates run free across our neighborhoods?” he said. “This is not a metaphor, it is a dire crisis our law enforcement and courts face every single day, because we do not have the infrastructure to support them.”

To support law enforcement officers and their K9 units, “we should be willing to provide them with the tools to keep us safe,” Robertson said. “Albert Einstein once stated: ‘Whoever is careless with the truth in small matters cannot be trusted in important matters.’”

Robertson said an illegal, robotic phone call was made to voters in Hancock County, encouraging them to oppose Issue 4.

“These people clearly do not support law enforcement. Their lies and lack of ethics proves they support continued growth of criminal activity. Not only did they break the law by lying and failing to reveal the entity which publicly financed the calls, and a legally required disclaimer with it, but they have also shown their cowardice by not publicly opposing our criminal justice system and those who fight for our families every single day,” Robertson said.

Comments

comments