Former Cooper union official charged with embezzlement

A former financial secretary of the union that represents Cooper Tire & Rubber Co. factory workers has been charged in U.S. District Court with embezzling $30,639 of union money.

Ronald G. Coldren is alleged to have embezzled funds of United Steelworkers Local 207L from April 2012 to January 2016, his indictment states.

If found guilty of the felony, Coldren could face up to a $10,000 fine, up to five years in prison, or both.

Coldren resigned his union position in early 2016, shortly after “questionable” credit card charges were brought to the union’s attention. When the subject of potential improprieties was raised at a subsequent meeting of union officials, Coldren came forward, saying he had been “using the union card for unauthorized purchases to cover up for his personal problems,” Rod Nelson, president of United Steelworkers Local 207L, said in a 2016 letter to union members.

