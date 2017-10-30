Probate court holding open house ahead of tax vote
The Hancock County Probate and Juvenile Court is holding an open house Wednesday for the public to tour the current building, replacement of which is part of a tax levy on the Nov. 7 ballot.
The open house will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the courthouse, 308 Dorney Plaza.
Issue 4 would put into effect a quarter-percent sales tax, which would be earmarked for interior maintenance of the county jail, exterior work on the courthouse, construction of a jail addition, and a new county government building. It would also pay for the added operations costs of an expanded county jail.