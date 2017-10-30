MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cause of fatal Seneca County fire ruled as undetermined

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

The State Fire Marshal’s office said today that the cause of a fatal fire in Seneca County is undetermined, according to investigators.

The announcement was made just after noon today by the fire marshal’s office, adding that the origin of the fire was on the first floor of the home on West Ohio 18, between Fostoria and Bascom.

Investigators could not rule out electrical or heating related sources as potential causes, the fire marshal’s office said.

The fire killed five people early Thursday morning, including Austin Rainey, 19. The other victims are believed to be Rainey’s mother, father, younger brother and younger sister. Two dogs also perished in the fire.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

DeShone Kizer Browns starting QB again

Browns-QB Roulette, Kizer to start

Posted On25 Oct 2017
Myles Garrett Browns DE

Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett enters concussion protocol

Posted On25 Oct 2017

Tiffin: Falling drywall kills 8-year-old girl searching for kittens 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Power grid operator slams Trump plan to aid coal, nuclear

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

Prep Football Saturday’s Results Sandusky Bay Conference River Division Fremont St. Joseph 27, Sandusky St. Mary’s 13 Toledo City
Posted On 29 Oct 2017
Off

Cross country: Moes, Cozette advance for Raiders

By JAMIE BAKER for the review times TIFFIN — It was a nice surprise. But for veteran Lakota cross country coach Don Windom, not totally
Posted On 29 Oct 2017
Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

Prep Football Friday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington 12, Leipsic 6, OT Hopewell-Loudon 12, Riverdale 6 Liberty-Benton 26,
Posted On 28 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company