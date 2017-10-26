MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

UPDATE: At least 3 dead in Seneca County house fire

Posted On Thu. Oct 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

By BRIAN BOHNERT
SENIOR STAFF WRITER

Three bodies have been identified inside a home that caught fire early this morning just outside Fostoria in Seneca County.

At approximately 3:46 a.m. today, the Seneca County dispatch center received a report of a structure fire at 10331 W. Ohio 18, between Fostoria and Bascom. By the time the first units responded, authorities said the home was fully engulfed.

A call was placed for an exterior-only attack, meaning it was not safe for firefighters to enter the home.

“It was fully involved. There was a lot of fire coming out of the front — a lot of heavy smoke,” said Chief Mark DeVault of the Bascom Joint Fire District. “There was a lot of fire. It just took a while to get it knocked out.”

During a press briefing at 11:30 a.m. today, Seneca County Public Information Officer Dean Henry said five people were believed to be in the home at the time of the fire — three adults and two children.

As of now, only three bodies have been found.

“We don’t know how many people were in the home, but we believe five,” Henry said. “Certainly, the search is on at this point in time.”

Three agents from the State Fire Marshal’s Officer investigating the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire, as well as sifting through debris for additional victims.

“The structure is heavily damaged,” said Henry. “In fact, structurally, it’s compromised.”

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Identification and Investigation (BCI) is assisting the State Fire Marshal’s Office in its investigation with a three-dimensional imaging device known as FARO, which will allow authorities to see a detailed diagram of the structure.

A K-9 is also on scene to sniff for the presence of accelerants that may have been used to start the fire, but officials are saying the incident is not being investigated as a homicide.

“This is not a crime scene, and the existence of BCI should not be construed as any suggestion that this is a crime scene or that arson is involved,” said Henry. “They are here for technical assistance.”

Next of kin has been notified, but officials said they are not releasing the identities of the victims until a report is completed by the Seneca County Coroner’s Office.

Four fire departments responded to the initial call this morning, prompting authorities to close a large portion of West Ohio 18. Hopewell-Loudon Local Schools issued a two-hour delay as a result of the fire, and the Seneca County Opportunity Center closed for the day.

Firefighters from the Fostoria, New Riegel, Kansas, Attica, Bloomville and Old Fort fire departments assisted Bascom, as well as personnel from Seneca County and Bascom EMS, the Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT) and the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office.

A press conference is scheduled for between 1-2 p.m. today at the scene of the fire. More information will be provided as it becomes available.

