Fostoria teenager injured in accident

WEST INDEPENDENCE — A Fostoria teenager was injured in a two-vehicle accident Thursday night on U.S. 224 in Biglick Township, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the sheriff’s office, Elizabeth Keefe, 16, of Fostoria, was driving a 1997 Dodge Ram pickup truck northbound on Hancock County 23 at 6:38 p.m. when she initially stopped at the U.S. 224 intersection before pulling into the path of a 1996 Ford Mustang driven by Michael Hollis, 56, of Findlay, who was westbound on U.S. 224.

Following impact, Keefe’s pickup traveled off the northwest side of the road.

Keefe was taken by Hanco Ambulance to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital with unknown injuries, the sheriff’s office reported.

She was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign, according to the sheriff’s office.

Assisting at the scene were the Washington Township Fire Department, Dick’s Towing and Mac & Bob’s Towing.

