MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Firefighters battling house fire near Fostoria this morning

Posted On Thu. Oct 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Several fire departments are battling a house fire in Seneca County this morning.

Media outlets report firefighters responded to a blaze at 10331 W. Ohio 18, just east of Fostoria, around 3:30 a.m. Fostoria, New Riegel, Kansas and Bascom fire departments are on the scene.

Crews say people were in the home and it’s not clear if they made it out.

The fire has closed Ohio 18 in the area. As a result, Hopewell-Loudon Schools are running on a two-hour delay.

The State Fire Marshal said they will hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. to provide more details into the fire.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

DeShone Kizer Browns starting QB again

Browns-QB Roulette, Kizer to start

Posted On25 Oct 2017
Myles Garrett Browns DE

Browns rookie DE Myles Garrett enters concussion protocol

Posted On25 Oct 2017

Tiffin: Falling drywall kills 8-year-old girl searching for kittens 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Driver fatally hits her 5-year-old son after school drop-off 

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Power grid operator slams Trump plan to aid coal, nuclear

Posted On24 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Thursday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s Games Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington at Leipsic Cory-Rawson at Pandora-Gilboa Hopewell-Loudon at Riverdale
Posted On 25 Oct 2017
Off

District girls soccer: Riverdale nips Van Buren

By BRANDON SHRIDER Staff Writer Three of the last four Division III girls soccer Findlay district finals have been Liberty-Benton versus
Posted On 25 Oct 2017
Off

Prep football: Winning season on the line for Redmen at Genoa

      By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR Last Friday’s 55-27 thrashing at Rossford’s hands was the last thing Fostoria High
Posted On 25 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company