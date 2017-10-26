Firefighters battling house fire near Fostoria this morning

Several fire departments are battling a house fire in Seneca County this morning.

Media outlets report firefighters responded to a blaze at 10331 W. Ohio 18, just east of Fostoria, around 3:30 a.m. Fostoria, New Riegel, Kansas and Bascom fire departments are on the scene.

Crews say people were in the home and it’s not clear if they made it out.

The fire has closed Ohio 18 in the area. As a result, Hopewell-Loudon Schools are running on a two-hour delay.

The State Fire Marshal said they will hold a press conference at 11:45 a.m. to provide more details into the fire.

We’ll have more details as they become available.

