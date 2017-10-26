MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Alcohol likely involved in Putnam County crash

Posted On Thu. Oct 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

An Ottawa man was injured in a single vehicle crash early Thursday morning in Glandorf, according to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says it responded to a call at 1:41 a.m. for a single vehicle crash on Anthony Avenue near East Blake Street in Glandorf.

Deputies and members of the Glandorf Fire Department found a single vehicle that struck a utility pole when they arrived on scene, according to the sheriff’s office. A deputy was able to locate the driver, Darrel G. Combs, 58, of Ottawa, a short way away from the crash.

Putnam County EMS transported Combs to Putnam County Ambulatory Care Center to be treated for minor injuries. Meyer’s Auto Sales and Service was also at the scene.

The crash is under investigation and alcohol is believed to have been a contributing factor, according to the sheriff’s office.

