Freeze warning, frost advisory issued for area

Below-freezing temperatures are descending upon northwest Ohio for the first time this season, bringing with them the first chance of a hard freeze for area plants and vegetation.

As a result, the National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning that includes Hancock, Hardin, Seneca, Wood and Wyandot counties, in effect from midnight until 10 a.m. Thursday. Lows are expected to fall into the upper 20s or lower 30s, and any outdoor plants sensitive to the cold may be damaged or killed by frost.

Additionally, a frost advisory has been issued for Allen, Putnam and Henry counties from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday. Overnight low temperatures in those counties are expected to be in the lower to middle 30s, and frost is possible in areas.

Frost sensitive plants should be brought indoors or covered with layers of newspapers or blankets, the weather service says.

