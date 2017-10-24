Hancock jobless rate declines; third lowest

Posted On Tue. Oct 24th, 2017
Hancock County’s unemployment rate declined to 3.3 percent in September from 3.9 percent in August, the state reported.

It was tied for third lowest rate in the state, along with Delaware and Holmes counties, the State Job and Family Services Department reported. Putnam County’s 3.2 percent jobless rate was second lowest in the state.

Jobless rates declined in 85 of Ohio’s 88 counties last month. Many of them had significant declines like Hancock County.

Unemployment rates in neighboring counties in September, with August rates in parentheses, were: Allen, 4.6 percent (5.1 percent); Hardin, 4.6 (5.3); Henry, 3.9 (4.6); Putnam, 3.2 (3.5); Seneca, 4.2 (4.8); Wood, 4.1 (4.8); Wyandot, 3.4 (3.7).

The statewide jobless rate, which is adjusted for seasonal changes in the labor force, declined to 5.3 percent last month from 5.4 percent.

 

