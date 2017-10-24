Ex-Fostoria coach sentenced in sexting case

FOSTORIA — A former staff member with Fostoria City Schools has been found guilty of exchanging explicit photographs with students, and leaving his own children in deplorable conditions.

Nelson J. Cousin, 28, was found guilty of three counts of contributing to the unruliness of a minor, four counts of child endangerment, and one count of prohibitions concerning companion animals, all first-degree misdemeanors.

Cousin was fired as an assistant track and cross country coach at Fostoria Junior/Senior High School in July amid allegations that he encouraged multiple female students to send him sexually explicit photos last year.

During a hearing last week in Tiffin-Fostoria Municipal Court, Cousin pleaded no contest to the charges and was sentenced to 180 days in jail with 170 days suspended by Judge Mark Repp.

In addition to his 10-day jail term, Cousin was sentenced to non-reporting probation and is prohibited from having any contact with his sexting victims.

The allegations against Cousin came to light a year after the inappropriate conduct with several female students took place. According to court documents, Cousin sent nude photos of himself to a then 16-year-old girl in March 2016. In return, the girl sent him a “sexually suggestive picture of her buttocks wearing underwear.”

Three months later, he targeted a then 13-year-old girl, requesting she send “naughty” photos of herself to him. Cousin, who was the girl’s track coach at the time, sent the teen a nude photo of himself, as well.

Cousin’s interaction with a third victim took place at various times between March and April this year when he sent a nude photo of himself to a 17-year-old girl.

When Fostoria police executed a search warrant at Cousin’s East Fourth Street home on April 4, officers discovered his three young children had been living in appalling conditions with a dead dog decaying in one of the bedrooms.

Records indicate that Cousin told police he thought the dog had been poisoned. Officer Justin Kiser reported the dog’s rotting corpse had bug bombs on top of it to kill maggots and flies that were resting on the body.

One of the charges filed against Cousin claims he failed to provide the dog with food, water and access to shelter.

The stench inside the home was so intense, Fostoria firefighters had to use oxygen masks when removing the dog’s body. Another dog was surrendered to the Seneca County Humane Society and was adopted.

