Fostoria man shot by arrow

Fostoria police are investigating a report of a man injured by an arrow Sunday evening.

According to Fostoria Police Chief Keith Loreno, officers responded to 855 Walnut St. for a report of a man being struck by an arrow at 7:03 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a 24-year-old male with an arrow through his lower extremities. Fostoria Fire Department’s EMS squad transported the man to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital. He was then was taken via air medical to a trauma center in Toledo where he is still being treated for his injuries, according to Loreno.

Evidence indicates the victim was shot by a juvenile who was practicing with a target in a neighboring yard, Loreno stated. The incident appears to be accidental; however, it is still under investigation pending further interviews and review, such as if the juvenile was using a proper backstop and the circumstances permitting target practice within city limits.

No further information was available at press time.

