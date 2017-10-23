Findlay woman dies, 3 injured in crash near Benton Ridge

BENTON RIDGE — A Findlay woman was fatally injured and three other people were hurt Sunday afternoon when a car collided with a truck at the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 54, south of Benton Ridge, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported early today.

Anna Shulaw, 47, of Findlay, the driver of the car, was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.

Three passengers in the car were injured. Ryan Shulaw, 27, of Fostoria, was taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday night. Josh Shulaw, 14, and Cody Shulaw, both of Findlay, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Anna Shulaw was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion west on County Road 54 about 2:51 p.m. when she failed to maintain an assured clear distance and hit a commercial vehicle driven by Daryl Garmatter, 80, of Rawson, who was turning north onto County Road 12 from County Road 54.

The Ford then went through the intersection, became airborne, and rolled several times, coming to rest near 12824 County Road 12, the sheriff’s office said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting at the accident scene were the Rawson Fire Department and Lowery’s Towing.

Comments

comments