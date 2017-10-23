MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay woman dies, 3 injured in crash near Benton Ridge

Posted On Mon. Oct 23rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

BENTON RIDGE — A Findlay woman was fatally injured and three other people were hurt Sunday afternoon when a car collided with a truck at the intersection of County Road 12 and County Road 54, south of Benton Ridge, the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office reported early today.
Anna Shulaw, 47, of Findlay, the driver of the car, was taken by medical helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where she was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said.
Three passengers in the car were injured. Ryan Shulaw, 27, of Fostoria, was taken by Life Flight medical helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent, where he was listed in stable condition Sunday night. Josh Shulaw, 14, and Cody Shulaw, both of Findlay, were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said Anna Shulaw was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion west on County Road 54 about 2:51 p.m. when she failed to maintain an assured clear distance and hit a commercial vehicle driven by Daryl Garmatter, 80, of Rawson, who was turning north onto County Road 12 from County Road 54.
The Ford then went through the intersection, became airborne, and rolled several times, coming to rest near 12824 County Road 12, the sheriff’s office said.
The crash remains under investigation.
Assisting at the accident scene were the Rawson Fire Department and Lowery’s Towing.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron James: NBA media day

Cavaliers' LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

Posted On16 Oct 2017
Indians All-Star second baseman, Ramirez in action!

Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Posted On12 Oct 2017

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Monday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Saturday’s Results Sandusky Bay Conference River Division Tiffin Calvert 41, Castalia Margaretta 16 Kansas Lakota 41, Fremont
Posted On 22 Oct 2017
Off

Prep soccer: Van Buren beats Mansfield St. Pete

VAN BUREN — Thomas Piccirillo recorded a hat trick and Hunter Stone added two more goals as Van Buren routed Mansfield St. Peter’s
Posted On 22 Oct 2017
Off

Cross country: Sheets races his way to regional meet

GALION — Fostoria’s Dylan Sheets placed 15th in 17:01.19 in the Division II district race at Amann’s Reservoir in Galion to
Posted On 22 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company