Accident sends four people to hospital

An accident on West Main Cross at the corner of Hurd Avenue has sent two adults and two teenagers to the hospital, according to the Findlay Police Department.

At 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Robert Williams, 49, of Fostoria, was driving on West Main Cross in a 2014 Nissan Versa westbound and drifted left of center. Williams rear-ended Cynthia Barfell, 61, of Findlay, in her 2010 Chrysler Town and Country. He continued left of center and collided head-on with Beulah Johnson, 72, of Findlay, in her 2008 Mazda 6.

Johnson and two minors in Johnson’s car, ages 14 and 15, were transported via Hanco to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Williams was also transported to Blanchard Valley via Hanco.

Williams has been charged with a seat belt violation, driving left of center, and operation without reasonable control. A Findlay Police officer said that Williams stated he fell asleep while driving.

