MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Accident sends four people to hospital

Posted On Sat. Oct 21st, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

An accident on West Main Cross at the corner of Hurd Avenue has sent two adults and two teenagers to the hospital, according to the Findlay Police Department.

At 1:25 p.m. Saturday, Robert Williams, 49, of Fostoria, was driving on West Main Cross in a 2014 Nissan Versa westbound and drifted left of center. Williams rear-ended Cynthia Barfell, 61, of Findlay, in her 2010 Chrysler Town and Country. He continued left of center and collided head-on with Beulah Johnson, 72, of Findlay, in her 2008 Mazda 6.

Johnson and two minors in Johnson’s car, ages 14 and 15, were transported via Hanco to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Williams was also transported to Blanchard Valley via Hanco.

Williams has been charged with a seat belt violation, driving left of center, and operation without reasonable control. A Findlay Police officer said that Williams stated he fell asleep while driving.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron James: NBA media day

Cavaliers' LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

Posted On16 Oct 2017
Indians All-Star second baseman, Ramirez in action!

Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Posted On12 Oct 2017

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Saturday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Friday’s Results Blanchard Valley Conference Arlington 40, Vanlue 7 Leipsic 48, Cory-Rawson 13 Liberty-Benton 58,
Posted On 21 Oct 2017
Off

Prep football roundup: Leal lifts Black Knights past Falcons

VAN BUREN — Riverdale scored first and held two separate leads in the first half before Van Buren rallied to beat the Falcons 34-19 in a
Posted On 21 Oct 2017
Off

Prep football: Rossford races past FHS

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR Fostoria High School football coach Derek Kidwell said he was “flabbergasted.” For a third straight
Posted On 21 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company