Vaping device explodes, injures truck driver in Wood County

A truck driver’s vaping device exploded in his shirt pocket last night, injuring the man while he was driving south down I-75 in Wood County. The State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. north of Cygnet.

34-year-old Daniel Reyes of Amherst, Ohio suffered burns as his shirt caught on fire, but managed to pull the truck to the side of the interstate. He put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Emergency responders took Reyes to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. A medical helicopter took him from there to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo. Investigators say Reyes’ injuries were not life-threatening.

