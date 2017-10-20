MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Vaping device explodes, injures truck driver in Wood County

Posted On Fri. Oct 20th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A truck driver’s vaping device exploded in his shirt pocket last night, injuring the man while he was driving south down I-75 in Wood County. The State Highway Patrol reports the incident happened around 11:10 p.m. north of Cygnet.

34-year-old Daniel Reyes of Amherst, Ohio suffered burns as his shirt caught on fire, but managed to pull the truck to the side of the interstate. He put out the flames with a fire extinguisher.

Emergency responders took Reyes to Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay. A medical helicopter took him from there to St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Toledo. Investigators say Reyes’ injuries were not life-threatening.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron James: NBA media day

Cavaliers' LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

Posted On16 Oct 2017
Indians All-Star second baseman, Ramirez in action!

Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Posted On12 Oct 2017

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Prep Volleyball: Cheftains falls to Arlington

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR BASCOM — Arlington wasn’t going to let something like the loss of seven graduates from a 23-win 2016
Posted On 19 Oct 2017
Off

Prep Volleyball: New Riegel knocks out Arcadia in 4

NEW RIEGEL — New Riegel’s Brianna Gillig had 22 kills, five aces and 11 digs as the Blue Jackets knocked off Arcadia 25-17, 19-25,
Posted On 19 Oct 2017
Off

Friday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Thursday’s Results Toledo City League Toledo Waite 27, Toledo Bowsher 26 Around Ohio Carlisle 28, Eaton 20 Cin. Hillcrest 24,
Posted On 19 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company