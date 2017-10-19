MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Napoleon lawmaker seeking Hite’s seat; Mihalik not

Posted On Thu. Oct 19th, 2017
By :
State Rep. Robert McColley, R-Napoleon, said Thursday he plans to seek the 1st Senate District seat which Cliff Hite resigned this week.

State Rep. Craig Riedel, R-Defiance, is thinking about it.

State Rep. Robert Sprague, R-Findlay, will not seek it because he is already running for state treasurer.
The 1st Senate District includes all three of those House districts.

Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik said Thursday she does not plan to pursue the state Senate seat.
“I have one of the best jobs as mayor of Findlay, Ohio,” she said.

The Ohio Senate Republican Caucus will be appointing a replacement to finish Hite’s term, which ends in December 2018. The caucus will accept applications for the job until 4 p.m. Nov. 6, Senate President Larry Obhof said Thursday. Applicant screening and selection will be done in early November, said Obhof, R-Medina.

So far, no candidates have emerged in Hancock County.
“Right now in our county I don’t know of anybody who has made an inquiry,” said Jim Baker, chairman of the county Republican Party.
The size of the 1st Senate District — 11 counties — can be “pretty daunting,” he said. The district includes Defiance, Hancock, Hardin, Henry, Paulding, Putnam, Van Wert and Williams counties and portions of Auglaize, Fulton and Logan counties
“There’s a lot of traveling,” Baker said.

McColley is in his second term in the Ohio House, representing Putnam, Henry and Williams counties, and part of Fulton County. He is assistant majority whip in the House. He is an attorney and formerly was economic development director for Henry County for two years.
Riedel is in his first term in the House, representing Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert counties, and part of Auglaize County.
He had a 27-year career with Nucor Vulcraft Group after earning a civil engineering degree.

Courier reporter Lou Wilin will have more on Friday.

 

