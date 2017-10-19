McComb quarterback in jail

McCOMB — McComb starting quarterback Cam Morris was arrested by the McComb Police Department on Thursday and charged with one count of burglary, according to the Hancock County Sheriff Office’s website.

He was being held overnight Thursday in the Hancock County jail.

Morris, 18, a senior, has helped lead the Panthers to a 7-1 record and 6-0 mark in the Blanchard Valley Conference this season. The Panthers are the last team unbeaten in BVC play. They host Pandora-Gilboa (7-1, 5-1 BVC) Friday night and will play at Liberty-Benton (7-1, 5-1 BVC) on Oct. 27.

Morris, who played in every game this season except the Panthers’ Week 7 game against Riverdale, has thrown for 1,147 yards, 15 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He also has rushed for 370 yards and seven touchdowns.

McComb coach Kris Alge could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

