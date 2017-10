Downtown construction has caused Findlay’s Halloween parade to be moved south.

The Hancock Leadership Alumni Association, which puts on the parade, reports on Facebook that Tuesday’s parade will begin on South Main Street at Sixth Street/Lake Cascades Parkway, travel north on South Main Street, and conclude at Lima Street.

Participants will be contacted with staging locations and times.

The parade is scheduled from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

