MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Cliff, Diane Hite issue statements about Monday’s resignation

Posted On Wed. Oct 18th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Former state senator Cliff Hite has issued a public statement concerning his resignation on Monday, admitting that he’d had inappropriate behavior with a state employee and citing additional health concerns among his reasons for resigning.

“I’m not proud of recent inappropriate conversations that I had with a state employee who did not work for me but worked in a nearby state office,” Cliff Hite wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “After we met, I sometimes asked her for hugs and talked with her in a way that was not appropriate for a married man, father, and grandfather like myself.”

“Beyond those hugs, there was no inappropriate physical contact. I recognize that this was inappropriate behavior. She deserves more respect than that and so does my wife. I apologize completely. This is no one’s fault but my own. I’m proud of my long career as a teacher, coach, and legislator, but I’m not proud how I acted with this person.”

Hite also cited health issues as a reason for his resignation:

“As I’ve said previously, and in recent public statements, I’ve been seriously ill over the last year, have been hospitalized for several days, and I am now facing two different surgeries scheduled for next month. I just don’t have the strength to continue to travel back and forth from northwest Ohio to Columbus each week and make my way around such a large Senate district. The combination of my mistake in judgment and my failing health led me to decide to step down, so someone else can represent the good people of my district.”

Hite’s wife, Diane, also issued a statement concerning the inappropriate conduct.

“I love my husband and he’s a good man, but he made a mistake here,” she wrote. “He told me all about it, apologized to me, and I forgive him. We don’t have a perfect marriage, and, like so many couples, we’ve had some hard times in our relationship. We’re in counseling now and we’re hopeful that both our marriage and Cliff’s health will get better.”

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron James: NBA media day

Cavaliers' LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

Posted On16 Oct 2017
Indians All-Star second baseman, Ramirez in action!

Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Posted On12 Oct 2017

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Weekly Computer Rankings Division I Region 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-1) 27.2797, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (8-0) 26.5528, 3.
Posted On 17 Oct 2017
Off

Prep volleyball: Allen East ousts Knights from tourney

HARROD — Lydia Reineke had 18 kills Tuesday as Van Buren lost 25-17, 25-21, 20-25, 25-19 to Allen East in a Division III district
Posted On 17 Oct 2017
Off

Prep volleyball: Liberty-Benton downs Royals in three sets

By MICHAEL BURWELL Staff Writer FINDLAY — Liberty-Benton’s state-ranked volleyball team got off to a slow start in the first two sets
Posted On 17 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company