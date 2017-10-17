UPDATED: State Sen. Cliff Hite resigns; successor search to start soon

State Sen. Cliff Hite, R-Findlay, on Monday evening resigned, effective immediately, Senate President Larry Obhof said today.

“I will announce an application process for selecting a replacement to the 1st Senate District seat by the end of the week,” Obhof, R-Medina, said.

Hite has represented Ohio’s 1st Senate District since early 2011. He was appointed to the seat when his predecessor, Steve Buehrer, became administrator of the State Workers’ Compensation Bureau. At the time, Hite was a state representative, having been elected three times to represent Hancock, Hardin and part of Auglaize counties in the Ohio House.

Before that he was Findlay High School’s football coach and a teacher.

