MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Issue 2 forum tonight at UF

Posted On Mon. Oct 16th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A public forum about state Issue 2 will be held at 7 p.m. today in the University of Findlay Gardner Pavilion’s Malcolm Family Dining Room.

The forum will be broadcast live on 1330 AM WFIN, as well as online at https://wfin.com/

Issue 2 is an initiative action that aims to reduce prescription drug prices for certain state agencies.

Representatives of proponents, Ohio Taxpayers for Lower Drug Prices, and opponents, No on Issue 2 Campaign, will speak and answer audience questions after their presentations.

The forum is sponsored by the Findlay branch of the American Association of University Women, The Courier and WFIN/WKXA.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

LeBron James: NBA media day

Cavaliers' LeBron ankle injury, status for NBA opener unclear

Posted On16 Oct 2017
Indians All-Star second baseman, Ramirez in action!

Classic fall: Indians' Series hopes dashed by early exit

Posted On12 Oct 2017

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Cross country: Moes, Schaser lead Lakota to title

TIFFIN — Lakota’s Dylan Moes and Reilly Cozette raced to individual championships and the Raiders won the boys team title in
Posted On 15 Oct 2017
Off

Cross country: H-L girls win 2nd straight BVC crown

Hopewell-Loudon’s depth and strong pack performance paid off in a second straight Blanchard Valley Conference girls cross country team
Posted On 15 Oct 2017
Off

Cross country: Sheets runs to first team all-NBC award

By SCOTT COTTOS SPORTS EDITOR PEMBERVILLE — Dylan Sheets got diverted a bit from his race plan. But it didn’t keep him from becoming
Posted On 15 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company