Issue 2 forum tonight at UF

A public forum about state Issue 2 will be held at 7 p.m. today in the University of Findlay Gardner Pavilion’s Malcolm Family Dining Room.

The forum will be broadcast live on 1330 AM WFIN, as well as online at https://wfin.com/

Issue 2 is an initiative action that aims to reduce prescription drug prices for certain state agencies.

Representatives of proponents, Ohio Taxpayers for Lower Drug Prices, and opponents, No on Issue 2 Campaign, will speak and answer audience questions after their presentations.

The forum is sponsored by the Findlay branch of the American Association of University Women, The Courier and WFIN/WKXA.

