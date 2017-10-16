Findlay infant among two killed in Seneca County crash

A Findlay infant and a 21-year-old Sandusky County man were killed in a head-on collision on Ohio 12 near Bettsville, according to the Fremont Post of the State Highway Patrol.

According to the patrol, Casey Monroe, 21, of Burgoon, was driving a 2006 Pontiac G6 northeast on Ohio 12 southwest of Bettsville at 6:10 p.m. when his car traveled across the center line and struck a 2014 Dodge Journey driven by Vipin Misra, 30, of Findlay, which was headed southwest on the state route.

Monroe was taken by Life Flight helicopter to Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo for treatment of life-threatening injuries, the patrol reported. He later died of his injuries.

A passenger in the Misra vehicle, Dhruv Misra, who is 6 weeks old, also was taken by helicopter to St. Vincent. The child later died at the hospital.

Vipin Misra and two other passengers in the vehicle, Durgeshwari Misra, 32, and Madhave Misra, 2, were taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital by Seneca EMS with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the patrol.

Monroe was not wearing a safety belt at the time of the accident, the patrol reported. All of the passengers in the Misra vehicle were properly secured.

The accident remains under investigation, according to the patrol, and no charges have been filed.

Assisting at the scene were the Seneca County Sheriff’s Department, the Bettsville Fire Department and EMS, Triple J Towing and D&D Towing.

