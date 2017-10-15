MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Fostorian injured in Marion County crash

Posted On Sun. Oct 15th, 2017
By :
MARION — Six people, including a Fostoria man, were injured in a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon in northern Marion County, the Marion post of the State Highway Patrol reported.
The crash was reported at 1:01 p.m. at the intersection of Ohio 98 and Marion County Road 26, the patrol said.
The injured included Laken R. McGlone, 26, of Fostoria, a passenger in a car driven by Stanley Hunt, 28, of Bucyrus. McGlone and Hunt were taken to Marion General Hospital by ambulance, the patrol said.
Also injured were driver John Pennington Jr., 48, of Bucyrus, and his two passengers, and a third driver, Jerry Martin, 50, of Marion.
The patrol said Hunt was eastbound on County 26 in a Ford Taurus and failed to stop at a stop sign at the Ohio 98 intersection, striking a Buick Enclave driven by Pennington, who was southbound on Ohio 98. Pennington then went left of center and crashed head-on into a northbound Pontiac Grand Am driven by Martin.
No charges had been filed Saturday, the patrol said, and the crash remained under investigation.

