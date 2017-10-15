Findlay, Lima men facing meth charges

Findlay and Lima men are facing federal charges of attempting to distribute methamphetamine, federal prosecutors and the FBI report.

Kasey J. Hutchinson, 25, of Findlay, and Eric D. Mason, 28, of Lima, were each indicted in federal court on one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, according to U.S. Attorney Justin E. Herdman in Toledo and FBI Special Agent in Charge Stephen D. Anthony.

The men possessed about 54 grams of methamphetamine on Sept. 6, according to the indictment.

The investigating agency in the case is the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney Thomas P. Weldon.

