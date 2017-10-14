Allen Township crash injures two

A two-vehicle injury crash at the intersection of Allen Township roads 215 and 230 on Friday at 6 p.m. left two people injured, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Dennis McCraken, 78, of North Baltimore, was traveling north on 230 in a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado and failed to stop at a stop sign. He hit Bryce Turner, 25, of Fostoria, in a 2009 Chevrolet Aveo. Turner was traveling west on 215.

Turner was transported by life flight to mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toldeo. His injuries are unknown. McCracken was treated at the scene.

Assisting at the crash were Allen Township Fire Department, Hanco EMS, Dick’s Towing, and Mac and Bob’s Towing.

The crash is under investigation.

Comments

comments