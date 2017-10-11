MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Findlay infant killed in crash near Carey

Posted On Wed. Oct 11th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

A 20-month-old Findlay infant was killed and her parents injured in a crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 23 at County Highway 97, south of Carey, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:44 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy came upon a crash on U.S. 23. An initial investigation found that a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by Michelle N. Weatherholtz, 21, of Findlay, was southbound on U.S. 23 and had slowed to make a right hand turn onto southbound County Highway 97. A southbound 2001 Mack semitrailer, driven by Frank W. Bauer IV, 43, of Hamilton, was also southbound and struck the Accord in the rear.

The Accord was pushed off the south side of the roadway by the impact; the semitrailer continued southbound before coming to a stop along the south side of the roadway.

Michelle and two passengers, Cody N. Weatherholtz, 21, and Candase R. Weatherholtz, 20 months old, both of Findlay, were taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Wyandot County EMS.

Candase Weatherholtz was pronounced deceased at the hospital; Michelle Weatherholtz was later transferred to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Bauer was not injured in the crash.

Seat belts and a child safety seat were in use by all parties during the crash, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

Criminal charges are being reviewed by the Upper Sandusky Municipal Prosecutor’s Office, and the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and State Highway Patrol.

Assisting at the scene were Carey Fire Department, Wyandot County Jaws, the State Highway Patrol, and Danner’s Towing.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Goodyear's New Airship To Sail Over 10 States Enroute to Base

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Jackson Undecided On Browns' Quarterback Controversy

Posted On09 Oct 2017

Pub Owner Decries Racist Fliers Saying Blacks Not Welcome

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Cops: Bengals' Boyd, Ex-Pitt Star, Had Drugs In Crashed Car

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Ohio High School Student Arrested After Gun Found On Campus

Posted On06 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Wednesday’s scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Weekly Computer Rankings Division I Region 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (7-0) 25.5491, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (7-0) 22.8983, 3.
Posted On 10 Oct 2017
Off

Prep roundup: Fostoria sweeps Royals

Tyriana Settles powered her way to 30 kills, three blocks and three aces and Fostoria swept Elmwood 25-10, 25-22, 25-15 on Tuesday night in a
Posted On 10 Oct 2017
Off

Prep Roundup: L-B beats Arcadia, wins BVC volleyball title

ARCADIA — Liberty-Benton’s unbeaten and state-ranked volleyball team completed a perfect run through the Blanchard Valley Conference
Posted On 09 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company