Findlay infant killed in crash near Carey

A 20-month-old Findlay infant was killed and her parents injured in a crash Tuesday morning on U.S. 23 at County Highway 97, south of Carey, according to the Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office.

At 5:44 a.m., a sheriff’s deputy came upon a crash on U.S. 23. An initial investigation found that a 2002 Honda Accord, driven by Michelle N. Weatherholtz, 21, of Findlay, was southbound on U.S. 23 and had slowed to make a right hand turn onto southbound County Highway 97. A southbound 2001 Mack semitrailer, driven by Frank W. Bauer IV, 43, of Hamilton, was also southbound and struck the Accord in the rear.

The Accord was pushed off the south side of the roadway by the impact; the semitrailer continued southbound before coming to a stop along the south side of the roadway.

Michelle and two passengers, Cody N. Weatherholtz, 21, and Candase R. Weatherholtz, 20 months old, both of Findlay, were taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital by Wyandot County EMS.

Candase Weatherholtz was pronounced deceased at the hospital; Michelle Weatherholtz was later transferred to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus for her injuries, the sheriff’s office said.

Bauer was not injured in the crash.

Seat belts and a child safety seat were in use by all parties during the crash, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor, the sheriff’s office said.

Criminal charges are being reviewed by the Upper Sandusky Municipal Prosecutor’s Office, and the crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office and State Highway Patrol.

Assisting at the scene were Carey Fire Department, Wyandot County Jaws, the State Highway Patrol, and Danner’s Towing.

