United Way unveils new financial stability initiative

The United Way of Hancock County has identified “financial stability” as the community’s greatest need.

To that end, the agency has pledged $5 million over the next five years to help empower local nonprofits to better serve their clients in the areas of transportation, housing, mental health and substance abuse.

With improvements focused on those areas, the United Way believes the county’s most vulnerable citizens will be on their way to greater financial stability.

The United Way unveiled its new financial stability initiative at a Tuesday evening community forum.

The initiative drastically changes the way grant cycles for the United Way’s partner agencies work. Rather than the typical one-year grants, United Way CEO John Urbanski described a multi-year grant cycle for participating agencies, with priority funding for collaborative efforts.

“We know perfectly well that you cannot solve root problems in one year,” Urbanski said, noting that current partner agencies that don’t fall under the scope of financial stability may apply for one-year grants as usual.

Those agencies wishing to apply for a multi-year grant (three to five years) are being encouraged to work with United Way personnel to identify how their services fit into the new initiative.

Courier Life editor Brenna Griteman will have more on Wednesday.

Comments

comments