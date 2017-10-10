Deadline to register to vote today; absentee voting starts Wednesday

The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 7 election is today, and absentee voting for the election begins tomorrow.

The Hancock County Board of Elections office, 201 E. Lincoln St. rear entrance, will be open until 9 p.m. today.

Other locations to register to vote in Hancock County are: Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, Fostoria license bureau, Findlay license bureau, Hancock County treasurer and auditor offices in the courthouse, Department of Mental Health, McComb library, Fostoria library, Fostoria auditor, Women, Infants and Children office, Department of Human Services, and Department of Developmental Disabilities.

People can register to vote if they are U.S. citizens, 18 years old before Nov. 7, and a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days immediately before the election.

Voters in Hancock County can visit www.hancockboardofelections.com and determine if they are registered at their current address. A person can change their address online or at the county elections board office until closing time.

The board of election website also has a list of ballot issues and candidates.

Early in-person absentee voting for the general election will begin Oct. 11 in the board’s office, which will be open the following hours and dates: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 11 through Oct. 27; 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 3; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 4; 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 5; and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 6.

Voting precincts usually at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church will be moved to the DOCK at St. Marks United Methodist Church for the November election.

Elsewhere in northwestern Ohio:

In Allen County, voters can register at the county board of elections, 204 N. Main St., Lima, until 9 p.m. today.

In Hardin County, voters can register at the county board of elections, Hardin County Courthouse, One Courthouse Square, Suite 40, Kenton, until 9 p.m. today.

In Henry County, voters can register at the county board of elections, 1827 Oakwood Ave., Napoleon, until 9 p.m. today.

In Putnam County, voters can register at the county board of elections, 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Road, Suite 2, Ottawa, until 4:30 p.m. today.

In Seneca County, voters can register at the county board of elections, 71 S. Washington St., Suite 1101, Tiffin, until 9 p.m. today.

In Wood County, voters can register at the county board of elections, 1 Courthouse Square, Bowling Green, until 4:30 p.m. today. Additional locations where Wood County residents can register to vote include village offices; county public libraries; county offices; and the Bowling Green State University Office of Accessibility Services, 38 College Park Office Building. A full list of locations, including hours of operation, can be viewed online. You can also download the registration form online, fill it out and print it off to return to the board of elections office.

In Wyandot County, voters can register at the county board of elections, 109 S. Sandusky Ave., Room 12, Upper Sandusky, until 9 p.m. today. A voter registration form can be downloaded from the board of elections website.

Comments

comments