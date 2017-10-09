Fostoria man killed in Ohio 12 accident

FOSTORIA — A Fostoria man was killed and another seriously injured in a head-on collision on Ohio 12, east of Fostoria, Monday afternoon, the Fremont post of the State Highway Patrol reported.

According to the patrol, a Dodge Durango driven by Lee McCumber, 40, of Fostoria, was westbound on Ohio 12, east of Township Road 65, at about 4:38 p.m. when he drove left of center and struck a Ford Ranger pickup driven by Jimmie Yoder, 72, of Fostoria, which was eastbound.

Following the impact, passers-by removed both drivers before the vehicles caught on fire, the patrol reported.

Yoder was taken by Lifeflight medical helicopter to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo, where he was later pronounced dead, according to the patrol.

McCumber initially was taken by ambulance to Promedica Fostoria Community Hospital and was later flown to Toledo Hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the accident, the patrol reported. The crash remains under investigation.

Comments

comments