Previous Story
Water boil advisory issued for Fox Street and Defiance Avenue
Posted On Sat. Oct 7th, 2017
Comment: 0
Due to repair work on the water main on Fox Street/Defiance Avenue, the City of Findlay is issuing a water boil advisory for some of the homes.
The affected homes include:
- Fox Street, 700 and 816
- Defiance Avenue, 501, 504, 505, 506, 508, 509, 510, 514, 519, 521, 524, 525, 528 and 532.
Any questions should be directed to the Water Treatment Plant at 419-424-7193 or Water Distribution at 419-424-7192.