Water boil advisory issued for Fox Street and Defiance Avenue

Due to repair work on the water main on Fox Street/Defiance Avenue, the City of Findlay is issuing a water boil advisory for some of the homes.

The affected homes include:

Fox Street, 700 and 816

Defiance Avenue, 501, 504, 505, 506, 508, 509, 510, 514, 519, 521, 524, 525, 528 and 532.

Any questions should be directed to the Water Treatment Plant at 419-424-7193 or Water Distribution at 419-424-7192.

