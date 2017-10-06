MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Late night crash injures Findlay woman south of the city

Posted On Fri. Oct 6th, 2017
A one-car crash injured a Findlay woman on U.S. 68 late Thursday night. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened near Jackson Township Road 40 just after 1 p.m.

27-year-old Stephanie Tate was driving north on the highway when she lost control and hit a utility pole. Appleseed EMS took Tate to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries. The crash did not injure two children in the car.

Deputies cited Tate for operation without reasonable control and not having a booster seat for one of the children.

