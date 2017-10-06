Issue 3 pulled from November ballot

The issue to provide continued sales tax revenue for flood reduction was pulled from the Nov. 7 ballot Friday during a special meeting of the Hancock County commissioners.

The commissioners voted 2-0, with commissioner President Mark Gazarek absent, to rescind an August resolution to submit the tax issue to the elections board for voter consideration. A second resolution, approved Tuesday, which designated revenue from the 0.25-percent, 10-year sales tax for flood reduction, was also rescinded by the same 2-0 vote.

The issue had been tabled Tuesday.

A prepared statement by Gazarek, provided during a phone conversation with office staff today, was read by commissioners Clerk Beth Bishop.

“I do not believe quarter percent flood mitigation tax should be pulled from the November ballot. We have $17.8 million to do downtown improvements with an estimated project cost of $20 million. Currently we are a little over $2 million short. I believe taking this off the ballot could jeopardize future flood mitigation funding.”

Bechtol said he had talked with other county officials “to get their perspective on this matter,” as they were part of the discussion to place the issue on the ballot. He said the consensus was to pull the issue from the ballot. He said he also “listened to public and was ready to take a vote today.”

Robertson said the two commissioners “hold the fate of flood mitigation in terms of the path it is going to go forward and flood mitigation has been a generational issue within this community. Do we continue to have divisiveness or sew a new thread that is going to create a fabric that is going to benefit our community as a whole? I think that is really the question before us today.”

“From my perspective, I would just like to say I am prayful after a decade of letting a problem divide us that our community will win a victory in choosing a path of synergy to better define flood mitigation, flood reduction and flood prevention projects together.”

After those comments, Robertson called for a vote.

Robertson requested certified notification be submitted to the Hancock County Board of Elections and the tax commission. He also requested yard signs be removed which urge a “no” vote on flood tax and/or county sales tax.

He did not want public confusion with Issue 4, a separate 0.25 percent, 20-year sales tax to fund county jail expansion, improvements and staffing and construction of a county probate/juvenile court and administrative building.

Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle said Issue 3 will still appear on the ballots, but any votes will not be counted by the elections board.

Robertson said absentee ballots mailed to voters will include a statement the votes will not be counted, too.

