Crash sends two to hospital

A crash in the 7400 block of Hancock 236 Friday afternoon sent a 46-year-old woman and a two-year-old child to the hospital.

At 2:37 p.m., Sherry L. Emerine, 46, of Findlay, was stopped at a stop sign on Flag City Drive in her 2010 Toyota Corolla. She failed to yield to Jason D. Thiery, 37, also of Findlay, who was driving a 2003 Chevy on Hancock 236. Thiery hit Emerine’s car on the driver’s side rear.

Hanco transported Emerine and a two-year-old in Thiery’s car to the hospital. Emerine was cited for failure to yield at a stop sign.

