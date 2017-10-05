MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

County overdose deaths on pace to exceed last year’s record number

Posted On Thu. Oct 5th, 2017
By :
The number of overdose deaths in Hancock County appear to be on pace to exceed the record number from 2016.

Hancock Public Health this week released preliminary statistics for the first three quarters of this year.

Between January and September the emergency room at Blanchard Valley Hospital handled 240 total overdoses.

So far, there have been 13 confirmed overdose deaths, with nine of the deaths listing fentanyl as a contributing factor, and four deaths listing carfentanyl as a contributing factor.

There are currently 11 deaths that are awaiting toxicology results and still pending a final cause of death from the coroner’s office.

Last year, there were 19 overdose deaths recorded in Hancock County.

