Commissioners table motion to pull tax issue from ballot; meeting planned Friday

A second attempt to pull Issue 3, which would provide funds for flood mitigation, from the Nov. 7 general election ballot still did not get Hancock County commissioner approval today, but it did get a second. It will be discussed again at a special meeting at 2 p.m. Friday.

Representatives from Blanchard River Watershed Solutions, made up of business, government and professionals, and Hancock United for a Better Blanchard, which includes rural residents, attended the meeting and voiced support for the action to provide additional time for development of a plan which will be favorable to urban and agriculture personnel.

The two groups also said they would work to ensure Issue 4, which would provide funds for jail upgrades, expansion and staffing, and construction of a new county office building, is understood by the public and support its passage.

Commissioner Brian Robertson made the motion. Tim Bechtol, who said he needed additional time to talk with elected officials, initially hesitated, but then seconded the motion to table the issue. Commissioner Mark Gazarek was absent.

