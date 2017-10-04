MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Gubernatorial hopeful Husted stumps in Findlay

Posted On Wed. Oct 4th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jon Husted stumped in Findlay today, touting endorsements and promising career opportunities for Ohio’s youth.

The 2018 primary election is seven months away, but the field is getting crowded with four Republican candidates. Besides Husted, others seeking the Republican nomination for governor are Lieutenant Gov. Mary Taylor, Attorney General Mike DeWine and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Wadsworth.

Husted appears to have won over the most support among party leaders across the state.

“I have 41 Republican county chairs and vice chairs that have endorsed me. The other candidates have, I think, a grand total of three (county chair endorsements).”

State Sen. Cliff Hite, R-Findlay, and Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik have endorsed Husted.

 

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Ohio District Cancels Another High School Football Game

Posted On04 Oct 2017

Senate OKs Highway Fencing Bill Inspired By 2014 Incident

Posted On04 Oct 2017

Police Release Name Of Woman Whose Body Was Found In Trailer

Posted On04 Oct 2017

Purported Ohio Gang Member Gets Life Sentences In 2 Slayings

Posted On04 Oct 2017

Ohio Court Overturns Death Sentence In Bartender's Death

Posted On04 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

Wednesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Weekly Computer Rankings Division I REGION 1 — 1. Cle. St. Ignatius (6-0) 20.9333, 2. Lakewood St. Edward (6-0) 18.1894, 3.
Posted On 03 Oct 2017
Off

Prep roundup: New Riegel claims share of SBC title

NEW RIEGEL — Brianna Gillig tallied team-highs of 18 kills and eight digs as state-ranked New Riegel swept Sandusky St. Mary’s 25-19,
Posted On 03 Oct 2017
Off

District Girls Golf: Lakota’s Dull punches ticket to state

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER ARLINGTON — As a young golfer, Kyleigh Dull hoped to follow in the footsteps of her older sister, Makayla.
Posted On 02 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company