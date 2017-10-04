Gubernatorial hopeful Husted stumps in Findlay

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jon Husted stumped in Findlay today, touting endorsements and promising career opportunities for Ohio’s youth.

The 2018 primary election is seven months away, but the field is getting crowded with four Republican candidates. Besides Husted, others seeking the Republican nomination for governor are Lieutenant Gov. Mary Taylor, Attorney General Mike DeWine and U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci, R-Wadsworth.

Husted appears to have won over the most support among party leaders across the state.

“I have 41 Republican county chairs and vice chairs that have endorsed me. The other candidates have, I think, a grand total of three (county chair endorsements).”

State Sen. Cliff Hite, R-Findlay, and Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik have endorsed Husted.

Comments

comments