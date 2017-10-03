MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Rock superstar Tom Petty dies

Posted On Tue. Oct 3rd, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rock superstar Tom Petty has died at age 66.
Spokeswoman Carla Sacks says Petty died Monday night at UCLA Medical Center in Los Angeles after he suffered cardiac arrest.
Petty, usually backed by his longtime band the Heartbreakers, was known for such hits as “Free Fallin,” “Refugee” and “American Girl.” The Gainesville, Florida native with the shaggy blond hair and gaunt features drew upon the Byrds, the Beatles and other musicians he loved while growing up in the 1960s. He was also a member of the impromptu supergroup the Traveling Wilburys, which included Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Roy Orbison and Jeff Lynne.
Petty and the Heartbreakers had recently completed a 40th anniversary tour, one he hinted would be their last. Petty, whose worldwide sales topped 80 million records, was inducted into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2002.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Leave a Reply

*

Trending Now

Are you a Savvy Senior?

A blue collar town's blue collar team

The RT now has an official Instagram page!

Find film reviews and pop culture news here

Need advice? Get it daily in the Review Times

Ohio News

Cavaliers Moving Love To Center, Thompson To Reserve Role

Posted On03 Oct 2017

Developer Charged In Corruption Probe With Over 100 Counts

Posted On02 Oct 2017

Rose Out Of Fox TV Postseason Lineup; Ortiz, Hernandez In

Posted On02 Oct 2017

AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

Posted On02 Oct 2017

Man Indicted In Death Of Woman Set On Fire In 2015

Posted On02 Oct 2017

Local Sports

Off

District Girls Golf: Lakota’s Dull punches ticket to state

By SCOTT COTTOS STAFF WRITER ARLINGTON — As a young golfer, Kyleigh Dull hoped to follow in the footsteps of her older sister, Makayla.
Posted On 02 Oct 2017
Off

Prep Volleyball Roundup: Arcadia tops Vanlue in milestone victory for coach

VANLUE — Arcadia volleyball coach Jacquie Ramsey picked up her 100th win at the school on Monday as the Redskins topped Vanlue 25-19,
Posted On 02 Oct 2017
Off

Tuesday’s Scoreboard

PREP FOOTBALL Weekly AP Poll Division I 1. Cleveland St. Ignatius (18) 6-0 260 2. Cincinnati St. Xavier (9) 6-0 248 3. Lakewood St. Edward 6-0
Posted On 02 Oct 2017
Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Review Times

113 E. Center St.
Fostoria, Ohio 44830
Phone: (419) 435-6641
Fax: (419) 435-9073
Email: Newsroom - rtnews@reviewtimes.com
Advertising - advertising@reviewtimes.com
Or - use this handy form

Social Findlay || The Courier || Sports BUZZ Ohio ||Findlay Digital Design || Courier Bridal || WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN

Please read our Privacy Guidelines | User Agreement | Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company