Commissioner’s motion to pull flood tax from ballot fails

A motion by Hancock County Commissioner Brian Robertson to withdraw Issue 3 from the Nov. 7 ballot Tuesday died for a lack of a second during the board’s regular meeting.

The 0.25 percent, 10-year sales tax renewal would fund flood reduction efforts.

The motion was made following a brief discussion with personnel from Blanchard River Watershed Solutions and Hancock United for A Better Blanchard.

If the issue was pulled from consideration during the general election, it would still be listed on the ballot, as absentee voting begins Oct. 10.

The tax generates about $3.5 million annually for expenses related to flood reduction efforts, such as purchase of flood-prone properties near the river, payments to Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, which oversees the effort, and Stantec, the engineering company developing flood reduction plans.

The fund has a balance of more than $18 million and plans have been developed, estimated at $20 million, to widen the river through downtown Findlay.

