Century Health names new CEO

Century Health has named Colleen Schlea as its new chief executive officer, effective Oct. 9, according to a press release from the agency, Schlea will begin work on Monday.

Schlea has been operations director for ProMedica Health Systems. Previosuly, Schlea had worked for 10 years as a paramedic for Sandusky County EMS.

“We are very pleased to announce this appointment,” said Kelly Shroll, chair of the board for Century Health. “Colleen will bring leadership and creativity to the agency’s programs and a deep sense of commitment to the mission and our community. Her background in the business of healthcare will assist this agency with navigating some of the challenges facing treatment agencies across Ohio as we prepare for Medicaid managed care.”

“I am excited at the opportunity this presents”, Schlea said. “I am humbled that the agency has chosen me to help facilitate their wonderful work and mission in the Findlay – Hancock County community.”

Schlea has a master’s degree in healthcare administration from Ohio University and is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

Comments

comments