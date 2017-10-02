More than 50 dead in mass shooting at concert in Las Vegas

The death toll has risen dramatically following what can only be described as a massacre Las Vegas. Authorities are now saying at least 50 people are dead and more than 200 injured after a gunman opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers across from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The gunman was later killed by police on the 32nd floor of the hotel. He’s being identified as a 64-year-old local man by the name of Stephen Paddock.

During a press conference this morning Clark County Sheriff’s Department officials said they’re looking for “a companion” of the shooter’s named Marilou Danley. She’s been described as four-foot-eleven and Asian. Recent media reports indicate authorities may have found her.

The mass shooting forced the closure of McCarran International Airport for a brief period. The airport is just east of the Mandalay hotel. There were reports of people at the concert trying to escape the gunfire by running onto an airport runway. The hotel was also virtually locked down following the shooting.

