Fostoria Autolite plant to close

FOSTORIA — When Bob Teeple, president of UAW local 533, sat down Friday to negotiate the next contract with Autolite officials, the last thing he expected was to be told the Fostoria plant is closing.

“Basically, they came in and said they are going to close the place,” the union president said.

Now, instead of negotiating a contract concerning wages and benefits, Teeple will be trying to work out the best deal he can for the 56 remaining workers and 27 retirees still under the reign of Autolite, a FRAM Group owned by the Rank Group.

“We have to negotiate a closing agreement. We might get another six months out of them,” Teeple said Sunday evening.

According to the union’s contract, the company has to give a 90-day notice before closing the plant’s doors for good, he said.

“I’m still in negotiations right now. We’re trying to negotiate some type of closing agreement. How it’s going to work. There’s a lot to talk about yet.”

Teeple places some of the blame with approval of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) in 1994.

He said pro-NAFTA leaders had promised that the agreement would result in more manufacturing jobs for Americans. But that has not been the case.

“Look at Fostoria, it’s empty,” Teeple said.

In the mid-1990s, Autolite plant at 1600 N. Union St., employed about 1,000 workers. By 2007, that number was reportedly 650 workers, and employment has continued to drop since then.

