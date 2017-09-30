MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Crash in Blanchard Township leaves three injured

Posted On Sat. Sep 30th, 2017
A two-vehicle crash on Ohio 12 at Hancock 84 in Blanchard Township has left three people injured Saturday, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

Corrine Groves, 17, of Findlay, was traveling west on Hancock 84 at about 12:32 p.m. in a 2006 Nissan Sentra and failed to stop at a stop sign while approaching Ohio 12. Cuyler Mckitrick, 29, of Findlay, was traveling east on Ohio 12 in a 2002 Chevy Malibu. Groves pulled into the path of Mckitrick, causing a collision.

Mckitrick and a  passenger in Mckitrick’s car, Hannah Mckitrick, 23, of Findlay, were transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS. Groves was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by a family member. Their status is unknown at this time.

Groves was cited for failure to yield from a stop sign.

Assisting at the scene were Blanchard Township Volunteer Fire Department, Hanco EMS, BG Towing and R&A Towing.

