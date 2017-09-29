MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

North Baltimore factory to add 100 jobs

Posted On Fri. Sep 29th, 2017
Continental Structural Plastics in North Baltimore plans to add 100 jobs and will be holding a job fair next week.
The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the plant, 100 S. Poe Road.
The factory makes covers and chaps for outboard motors, and automotive parts. The plant needs to add about 100 workers on all shifts to support the company’s global growth.
Positions to be filled include press operators, trimmers, finishers, utility and maintenance. All positions offer an opportunity for advancement to more skilled positions including quality auditor, die setters and painters.

