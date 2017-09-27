MANN-HARE HOENING FUNERAL HOME   ||   NEWS UPDATES

1 dead in rollover crash west of Arcadia

Posted On Wed. Sep 27th, 2017
A 22-year-old woman was killed this morning on Hancock County 216, west of Arcadia, when her Honda Civic went off the road and rolled several times. (M. Leyland Spencer/For The Courier)

A 22-year-old woman was killed this morning in a rollover crash on Hancock County 216 east of Washington Township 243, west of Arcadia, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

At 6:07 a.m., a 2007 Honda Civic westbound on Hancock County 216 went off the south side of the roadway at a curve and rolled over several times. The woman, whose name was not released pending family notification, was found entrapped in the Civic and pronounced dead at the scene.

Assisting at the scene were the Hancock County Coroner’s Office, Washington Township Fire Department, Hanco EMS, and Dick’s Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.

 

